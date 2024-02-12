Asante Kotoko mourn passing of Access Bank's Group Managing Director, Dr. Herbert Wigwe

Ghanaian football giants, Asante Kotoko, have expressed their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, in a helicopter crash in the United States on Friday, February 9.

In an official statement issued on Monday, February 12, Asante Kotoko extended their sympathies to Access Bank, which is one of the club's sponsors.

The club also conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

"The family of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club extend our deepest condolences to Access Bank Plc on the passing of Group CEO, Dr. Herbert Wigwe. Dr. Wigwe's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have left an indelible mark on our organization and the industry as a whole.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Access Bank PLC, Dr. Wigwe's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," the statement from Asante Kotoko read.

Access Bank, in a separate statement, acknowledged Dr. Wigwe's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social impact initiatives, expressing that his legacy will never be forgotten.

The football community, including Asante Kotoko, joins in mourning this tragic loss and extending heartfelt sympathies to all affected by this unfortunate incident.