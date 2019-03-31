Asante Kotoko No.2 Akakpo Patron admits they were not at their best in Aduana win

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Akakpo Patron says picking the points is what matters after a beige performance in the 1-0 win over Aduana Stars at home on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors needed a second minute goal Abass Mohammed to start their Special Competition campaign on a winning note.

''It was [difficult] but made it difficult for ourselves. After we led with an early goal and I think we should have had control over the game to dominate but it's rather unfortunate we couldn't dominate part of the first half,'' Patron said in a post-match

''The second, half the approach was better than the first half. Not one of the best games but what matters most is once we have started the campaign, having the three points so we look ahead to do one or two.''

With a quarter of an hour left, Aduana Stars midfielder Noah Martey (Aduana Stars) was sent off for a second yellow card for a savage tackle on Emmanuel Gyamfi.