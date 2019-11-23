Asante Kotoko pick 40 players for youth team after screening over 400 talents

Asante Kotoko have selected a total of 40 players for its youth team after five days of auditioning at the club's Adako Jachie training ground.

The list which is made up of 30 outfield players and ten goalkeepers will form the nucleus of the team after more than 400 youngsters showed up.

A club statement read: ''30 players and 10 goalkeepers picked after our justify-your-inclusion exercise this week. They will go through another phase of screening from Monday afternoon.''

Asante Kotoko wants to meet a CAF Club Licensing Regulation, which requires clubs to have a youth system for U15s and U19s.

The club previously had a youth team but was dissolved in 2018 by Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei.