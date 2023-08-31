Asante Kotoko racing against time to sign Baba Yahaya and Michael Dwamena

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotkoko are hoping to secure the signing of Baba Yahaya and Michael Dewamena to beef up their midfield before the end of the transfer window.

The two midfielders have been linked with Asante Kotoko in the past weeks with several reports suggesting that they were close to sealing a move to the Porupine Warriors. However, there hasn't been a confirmation from the club on the progress of the transfer.

It is however believed that Kotoko are working diligently to secure both players before the end of the window on Friday, September 1.

Baba Yahaya, formerly of King Faisal is thought to be highly regarded by Prosper Narteh Ogum who aims to get a good replacement for the departed Richard Boadu. He is also keen on adding former West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) Michael Dwamena to his team to build a strong squad for the next campaign which kicks off in two weeks.

Kotoko are hoping to achieve a better feat in the forthcoming season by finishing better than the previous season which saw them end up in the fourth position on the league log behind champions Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United.

The two-time Championship League winners will commence the 2023/24 season with a home match at the Baba Yara Stadium against Heart of Lions.