Asante Kotoko rakes in Ghc 130,000 after kits unveiling

Published on: 17 August 2019

 

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Kennedy Boakye-Ansah has revealed that the club made a whooping Ghc 130,000 at Friday’s unveiling of their    new kits for the 2019-20 season.

The colorful  ceremony was held at the Manhyia Gardens which was attended by a lot of dignitaries including supporters and players.

The team also used the ceremony to unveil their new players to the fans.

According to Kennedy Boakye-Ansah the club only sold four jerseys at the ceremony and made a sum of Ghc 130,000.

"We thank God for such a wonderful and beautiful unveiling yesterday at the Manhyia. We thank our wonderful supporters and all that came to support the unveiling"

"We sold only four(4) jerseys at the unveiling and we made a sum of 130,000gh(1.3billion) and it's a record in the history of Ghana football”, he told AshhFM.

 

