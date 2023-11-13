Asante Kotoko risk equaling worst record in 13 years

Asante Kotoko's struggles in the Ghana Premier League continued on Saturday, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to FC Samartex.

The loss marked the third consecutive defeat for the team under the guidance of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

With this latest setback, Kotoko find themselves languishing in 16th position on the league table, having collected just 12 points from 10 matches.

The team's poor form has raised concerns among fans and pundits alike, especially given their proud history of success in Ghanaian football.

If Kotoko fail to bounce back with a positive result against Medeama on Week 11, they risk equalling their worst run of results in 13 years.

The last time the team endured such a dismal streak was during the 2010/11 season under the stewardship of Ebo Mends when they lost four consecutive league games against King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, Aduana FC, and New Edubiase United.

Following that disappointing spell, Bogdan Korac took over as coach and managed to steady the ship, leading the team to a respectable fourth-place finish in the league.

However, with Ogum's side currently mired in a similar slump, questions are being asked about whether he can replicate Korac's success and turn things around for the embattled Kumasi-based outfit.

Time will tell if Ogum and his players can arrest their slide and avoid matching the unwanted record set during Mends' tenure. One thing is certain, though: the pressure is mounting, and the stakes are high for one of Ghana's most storied clubs.