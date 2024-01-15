Asante Kotoko secure Abdul Fatawu Safiu's comeback, bolstering squad for Ghana League success

Attacker Abdul Fatawu Safiu has signed a contract with Kotoko, valid until January 2026 on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 2019 best player and top scorer of the Normalisation Committee special competition is returning after playing with Trelleborgs FF and FC TrollhÃ¤ttan in Sweden.

Safiu, who initially played for Kotoko in the 2018-2019 season, scoring 13 goals in sixteen appearances, including notable performances in the CAF Confederation Cup, expressed excitement about the opportunity.

His return aligns with Coach Prosper Narteh’s goal of leading Kotoko back to the CAF Champions League.

In an interview with the club's website, Safiu said, “I am very excited about this opportunity. Everyone knows Kotoko is the club that I support, and as a youngster, it was my dream to play for Kotoko. To get that opportunity twice makes me feel lucky and ready to do everything to help the team.”

This move follows Kotoko's strategy to strengthen the squad, aiming for success in both domestic and continental competitions.

As Safiu rejoins his boyhood club, fans are eager to witness his impact on the team's pursuit of excellence.