Asante Kotoko set to appoint Yussif Abubakar as new coach

Asante Kotoko are set to name Yussif Abubakar as the new coach of the club following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The former Aduana Stars boss has been linked with the job since the departure of the former Ghana U-17 and close sources indicate management of the club had a meeting on Monday, where it was unanimously agreed that Yussif Abubakar should be appointed as the new gaffer.

According to information gathered, management of Kotoko agreed between Bashiru Hayford and Yussif Abubakar but with the relationship between Kotoko and the former not so good they agreed for the latter.

Meanwhile, Bashiru Hayford is currently coach of the Black Queens is also in charge of Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs.

Abubakar was sacked by Aduana Stars midway through their CAF Confederations Cup group stages campaign despite helping the club win it's second Ghana Premier League title.

At yesterday's meeting by the management of Kotoko, the club also agreed to extend the contract of five of their top players. The players includes Amos Frimpong, Jordan Opoku, Augustine Sefa, Emmanuel Gyemfi and Obed Owusu.

Yussif Abubakar is expected to meet with the board and management of the club in the coming days.