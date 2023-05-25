Asante Kotoko show dominance with impressive victory over Sporting Time in friendly

Asante Kotoko displayed their dominance as they convincingly defeated lower-tier side Sporting Time with a resounding 4-1 victory in a test game held at Adako Jachie Park on Thursday.

The friendly match was organised to aid coach Abdul Gazale's team in their preparations for their upcoming Ghana Premier League week 32 fixture against Karela United FC on Monday, May 29, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Right from the start, Kotoko exhibited their offensive prowess and took control of the game. They found the back of the net with goals from their captain, Richard Boadu, as well as Enoch Morrison, Clinton Opoku, and Sarfo Taylor. The collective efforts of the team ensured a commanding win for the Porcupine Warriors.

Sporting Time, the visiting team, managed to score a consolation goal through a penalty in the closing stages of the game, but it was not enough to challenge the dominant performance displayed by Asante Kotoko.

Following their 3-1 victory over Kotoku Royals on Monday, Kotoko returned to the fourth spot on the league standings, accumulating 47 points from 31 games. These two consecutive wins will undoubtedly boost their confidence as they head into the important match against Karela United.

The defending league champions are still confident of winning the title despite being six points adrift top spot with three games to end the season.