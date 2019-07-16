Asante Kotoko star Fatawu Safiu in Sweden for Helsingborgs deal

Asante Kotoko star man Abdul Fatawu Safiu is reported to have landed in Sweden chasing a move to Helsingborgs IF.

Details are scanty but the chances of the 24-year-old signing a deal are high.

Safiu whipped his career back on track after a successful campaign with the Porcupine Warriors in Africa and in the domestic competitions.

His exploits earned him a place in Ghana’s preliminary squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old was a regular in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

He banged in ten goals in the Normalisation Committee Tier I Special Competition to help Kotoko win and book a ticket to play in next season’s CAF Champions League.