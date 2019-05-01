Asante Kotoko star Songné Yacouba declared fit; set to play in Special Competition

Asante Kotoko striker Songné Yacouba has been declared fit again by the club's medical team.

The 27-year-old Burkina Faso international has been out injured for close to a month.

If he meets the satisfaction of the coach, Yacouba could be named for Kotoko's next match.

"Yacouba Songne has been finally declared fit by the medical team of Asante Kotoko SC and he is available for selection if he fits into the coach's tactics,'' Kotoko spokesperson Sarfo Duku told Nhyira FM.

''Management expects him to start training today."

Yacouba has been linked a move away from the club after impressive displays in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He scored one goal and provided five assists for the Porcupine Warriors.