Asante Kotoko start audition today (Monday) to select players for youth team

Asante Kotoko will from Monday, 18 November, 2019 begin a five-day justify-your-inclusion exercise for players under 18 years.

This is to revive the club's youth team which was disbanded in 2018 by Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei.

Also, the club want to meet Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Club Licensing Regulations which require that, clubs have a youth system of both U15 and U19 teams.

Kotoko assistant coach Akakpo Patron-formerly of WAFA SC-will supervise the exercise which will take place at the Adako Jachie Training Ground.

The club's Public Relations Officer, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah told Kotoko Express App: "We are re-establishing the Youth Team and are starting with a justify-your-inclusion exercise for talented players below that age limit on Monday.

"Management knows the relevance of the youth system and the impact it has had on the team in the early 2000's and even in the 80’s.

''It is necessary, therefore, that we re-introduce it as part of our measures to steer the team in a new direction.

''We hope to unearth as many talents as possible, who will form part of the future generation of Kotoko.''