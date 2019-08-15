Asante Kotoko striker George Abege draws inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo after dry-goal spell

Asante Kotoko striker George Abege is using Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo as a motivation following his dry goal spell since joining the club.

Abege joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract from Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks last month.

The Ugandan international has however failed to get off the mark since joining the club.

The lanky frontman made reference to Ronaldo’s early dry goal spell for Juventus after joining the Bianconeri from Spanish giants Real Madrid last term.

The five-time Ballon D’ Or holder went five games before netting his first competitive goal for the Turin-based outfit.

Abege has used the Portuguese as his case study as he seeks to end the drought.

"It was a good game to us and a good test , I would like to appreciate the mentality of the players because going away and getting a convincing results is worthwhile"

"When Ronaldo made the move from Real Madrid to Juventus, he played a number of games before scoring his first goal"

"Goals will also be difficult to score but we keep on working and the rest will follow, if you don't concentrate on being discipline and working towards achieving your goals, it will always be difficult"