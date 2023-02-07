Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala aims to improve his game

Despite his recent success in scoring five goals in his last four games, Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala has set his sights on improving his performance even further.

In the recent match against Accra Lions, Mukwala scored his second brace, adding to his two goals in the previous win against Kotoku Royals.

With eight goals in total, Mukwala currently stands as the league's second top scorer after 16 matches, but he remains focused on achieving even more.

"Actually, I feel so delighted when I score a brace and the tea wins so I really feel better. Basically, we haven't found our shoes yet we are still struggling but with time actually, we are really preparing for the second round," he said after the game against Accra Lions on Monday.

"The first round it hasn't been like what we expected so the second round I think we shall do better. Basically, that is the ultimate goal I have been goal king I really work hard so that each and every game I can improve."