Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala backs teammate Richmond Lamptey after AFCON invite

Steven Mukwala has backed his Asante Kotoko teammate Richmond Lamptey to excel at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Lamptey earned a call-up for the tournament following his outstanding performances for the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League.

The Kotoko midfielder has provided five assists in 12 matches, helping the former champions finish the first round of the league in second place.

With Mukwala being the most benefactor of Lamptey's assists, the Ugandan believes the midfielder will add quality to the Black Stars team.

“As players, any national team call-up is a privilege. In fact, it’s a privilege and a big honour to represent your country. I believe with his quality and experience; he will help the team; he will really do good. The entire fabulous family are just going to pray for him. We just need the best for him. I’m sure he will perform,” he said on Kotoko's YouTube channel.

Lamptey has already joined his Black Stars teammates as preparations begin for the tournament.