Asante Kotoko submit final squad for Confederation Cup; Daniel Nii Adjei and Stephen Nyarko added, Yaw Frimpong axed

Asante Kotoko have added two key midfielders Daniel Nii Adjei and Stephen Nyarko to their final 27-man squad for their 2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaign but defender Yaw Frimpong has been omitted .

Management submitted the final list to the continent’s football governing body on Thursday with the deadline for the submission of squads scheduled to close later on in the day.

Asante Kotoko earlier presented to CAF a twenty-six man squad, but that provisional list has been altered with two new additions and one omission.

The current squad has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, twelve midfielders and four attackers in a composition of sixteen existing players and eleven new recruits.

The Porcupine Warriors go into the competition as winners of last season's FA Cup, following the suspension of club football activities in June this year.