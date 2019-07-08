Asante Kotoko tasks new coach Kjetil Zachariassen to win a CAF Cup competition

Management of Asante Kotoko have tasked new coach Kjetil Zachariassen to win at least for one time a CAF Cup competition in the three years he signed to join the club.

Kjetil Zachariassen was confirmed the new coach of the Porcupine Warriors on Saturday, after C.K Akonnor was elevated to the Technical Director role.

"The club shall finish in the top three teams in all the three seasons with at least one league win during those years, and also reach the semi-final stage of the FA Cup in all three seasons with at least one win in the competitions," an agreement between the coach and management of the club reads.

"Notwithstanding the above, the Head Coach shall ensure that in each of the football seasons, the club shall win either the league or the CAF Cup competitions.”

The Norwegian tactician is also expected to at least win the Ghana Premier League in his three years at the club as well as reach the semis of the FA Cup in his time in Kumasi.

Zachiarassen has been a revelation since taking over the role of the head coach at Ashantigold, where he won the Tier II special competition.

He arrived in Ghana after spells in Ivory Coast.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin