Asante Kotoko terminate attacker Abdul Fatawu Safiu’s contract due to medical reasons

In a surprising turn of events, Abdul Fatawu Safiu's second spell at Asante Kotoko has come to an unexpected end, with the club announcing the termination of his contract.

Despite signing a two-year deal, Safiu has not had the opportunity to showcase his talents on the field.

The attacker, who was named the best player and top scorer of the NC's special tournament in 2019, returned to the club just last month after stints with Trelleborgs FF and FC TrollhÃ¤ttan in Sweden.

During his earlier stint with Asante Kotoko in the 2018â€“2019 season, Safiu made an impactful debut, featuring in 16 games and scoring 13 goals, including some memorable strikes in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club released a full statement shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Safiu's departure. According to Asante Kotoko, the decision to terminate the contract was made due to medical reasons.

The club agreed with Safiu to meet registration deadlines set by the Ghana Football Association, necessitating a pre-competition medical assessment.

However, the subsequent medical assessment conducted by the club's medical team revealed undisclosed health issues that could potentially keep Safiu sidelined for an extended period.

With the Ghana Football Association rejecting his registration, the club found it in the best interest of both parties to end the contractual relationship.

The statement expresses the club's well-wishes for Abdul Fatawu Safiu's future endeavours, assuring him that he remains a valued member of the Asante Kotoko family.

Despite the unexpected departure, the door is left open for Safiu to serve the club in any capacity in the future.