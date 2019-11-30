Asante Kotoko thump Sampdoria FC in friendly

Asante Kotoko thrashed lower tier side Sampdoria FC in a friendly encounter on Saturday morning.

The Porcupine Warriors were too hot for Sampdoria FC after white-washing them 6-0 at the Adako Jachie training complex.

Daniel Barnieh netted the opener just 17 minutes into the game before Burkinabe attacker Sogne Yacouba added the second twenty minutes later.

Emmanuel Gyemfi bagged a second half hat-trick with Richard Arthur adding the other to complete the mauling.

The Reds are preparing for the new campaign under the supervision of Johnson Smith, who is in charge for the interim.

Kotoko sacked Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen a fortnight ago after a poor campaign in Africa.

The Ghana Premier League is expected to start on December 28th.