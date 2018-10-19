Asante Kotoko to cough not less than $100,000 for Jean Vital

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko will have to punch above their weight before finalizing a deal for Karela FC star midfielder, Jean Ourega Vital.

Jean Vital was one of the best midfielders in the first round of the suspended Ghana Premier League.

The Ivorian import won two NASCO Man-of-the-Match awards.

Despite being a fan favourite, the 22-year-old's agent and father Daniel Ourega told GHANASoccernet.com last week that, Jean is being chased by Medeama SC, AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko.

On Thursday, spokesman of Karela FC Eric Alagidede disclosed that his outfit have received an official enquiry letter from Asante Kotoko.

A deep source at Karela FC has hinted that the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park outfit are ready to respond to Asante Kotoko's letter.

The source says they will call the Porcupine Warriors management to the negotiating table to discuss the feasibility of the player leaving.

"The player has a contract offer waiting for him in January which is around $100, 000," according to a source close to the Anyinase-based side told Oyerepa FM.

"Kotoko should be ready to pay at least around $80,000."

"Let's not forget our financier is no more and things are not easy.”