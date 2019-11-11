Asante Kotoko to decide on coach Kjetil Zacharissen's fate today

Asante Kotoko will make a decision on the future of beleaguered coach Kjetil Zacharissen after meeting with him today.

The Norwegian tactician arrived in Ghana on Sunday after leading the team to a disappointing defeat to San Pedro in Ivory Coast in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Zacharissen did not travel with the team back with pressure mounting from fans that he should be sacked.

However, the former Ashantigold gaffer's contract with the club runs until 2022.

The 50-year old will have a crunch meeting with the management of Asante Kotoko, where a decision will be taken on his future.

Asante Kotoko failed to reach the group stages after losing 2-1 on aggregate to San Pedro a fortnight ago.

Rumours are rife in Kumasi that, Dr. Kwame Kyei will show the Norwegian tactician the exit door as fan establish their displeasure at the coach who feels unsafe in Kumasi.

Some names have already started popping up as replacement for Zachariassen, with ex-gaffer C.K Akonnor's name lingering around.