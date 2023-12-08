Asante Kotoko to embark on ambitious European training tour next year

Asante Kotoko are set to venture on a training tour in Europe ahead of the 2024/25 season Ghanasoccernet.com understands.

The Porcupines are set to embark on this transformative journey, commencing on July 15, 2024, as revealed at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi on Friday, December 8, 2023. This move underscores Asante Kotoko's dedication to excellence and their aspiration to compete at a global level.

The focus of the training tour will be in Italy, where Asante Kotoko aims to fine-tune their skills and strategies through engaging with prestigious Italian sides Genoa and Atalanta. This strategic decision reflects the club's commitment to enhancing its footballing prowess through exposure to diverse challenges and high-level competition.

They are scheduled to extend their training tour to Germany and Switzerland as well. This multi-country approach is intended to provide the team with a well-rounded preparation, ensuring they are ready to face the challenges of the next season.

Despite the focus on international preparation, Asante Kotoko faces an early domestic test as they gear up for the first Super Clash of the season against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. The highly anticipated clash is slated to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, adding an extra layer of intensity to the club's preparations for both local and international competitions.

Currently seventh on the table with 19 points after 13 matches, the Porcupines Warriors are eager to continue with their impressive format against Hearts of Oak having secured four straight wins in all competitions recently.