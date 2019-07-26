Asante Kotoko to face Ivorian side Societe Omnisports De L' Armee in friendly

Asante Kotoko have lined up another international friendly against Ivorian side Societe Omnisports De L' Armee next Wednesday, 31 July 2019 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors want to give their players the requisite international exposure before the start of their CAF Champions League campaign.

The 'Ghanaian champions' were 2-1 winners over Burkinabe side Rahimo FC last Sunday in Kumasi.

Kotoko are billed to face Nigerian side Kano Pillars on 10 August, 2019 in the first leg of their preliminary qualifying round.