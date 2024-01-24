Asante Kotoko to face Karela United in MTN FA Cup Round 16

Asante Kotoko are set to face Karela United in the Round 16 stage of the MTN FA Cup.

The much-anticipated clash between the two powerhouses of the Ghana Premier League is set to take place on February 16.

The Round 16 draw, held on Wednesday, January 24, confirmed this thrilling encounter, sparking excitement among fans. As both Asante Kotoko and Karela United, prepare for the showdown, expectations are high for a fiercely contested match.

In addition to this marquee matchup, defending champions Dreams Football Club are slated to take on Koforidua Semper.

Elmina Sharks will go head-to-head with Skyy FC, while giant slayers Nania FC will test their mettle against Legon Cities FC in other Round 16 fixtures.

As the teams use the upcoming weeks to hone their strategies and fine-tune their skills, football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the clashes that will determine the quarter-finalists.

With Asante Kotoko eyeing a double by replicating their impressive form in the Ghana Premier League, the stakes are high in the ongoing MTN FA Cup, promising an exciting and competitive season for football fans across Ghana.