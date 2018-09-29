Asante Kotoko to hand Emmanuel Gyamfi two-year contract extension

The Accra representative of Asante Kotoko, Edmund Ackah has disclosed that his outfit have agreed a two-year contract extension with winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The 21-year-old’s contract expired last month and was negotiating for a new deal.

However, reports went widespread that the pacey wideman will be heading for the exit after failing to agree a new deal.

But during an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the Accra representative of the Porcupine Warriors revealed that they have reached an agreement with the diminutive winger and he will be penning a two-year deal soon.

“Even before we joined management ,Dr Kwaku Frimpong had proposed a 300% increase in the player's salary which the chairman has no problem that it takes effect now.”

"But the bone of contention now is when the agreed two years extention will take effect."

"Management is arguing it takes effect from the last day of the current contract meaning the two more years will sse it at 2021 but the player and his representatives are also of the view that it should start from this 2018 to end at 2020.“

"If not for this the player should have signed the extension long ago.”

Gyamfi joined Asante Kotoko on a free transfer in 2016 after leaving Wa All Stars.