Asante Kotoko have announced they will face Ivorian giants Asec Mimosas on 26 May, 2019 to honour its Life Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

It is to commemorate 20th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's ascension onto the throne as Asantehene.

The match will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.