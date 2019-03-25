Asante Kotoko trio to feature for Black Stars against Mauritania on Tuesday

Asante Kotoko trio Amos Frimpong, Felix Annan and Kwame Bonsu will feature for the Black Stars in Tuesday’s International friendly against Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah after the game on Saturday told the media that these two games will be used to assess the players as he looks forward to select his final squad for the AFCON.

Appiah said all the 24-players called will get to play in the two games, hence those who didn’t feature against Kenya will get to play against Mauritania.

“We have two games that is why others played on Saturday (Kenya) and I will make sure those who couldn’t play on Saturday will play today so that myself and every Ghanaian can assess them”.

Based on the comment made by the coach, Amos Frimpong and Kwame Bonsu will get to make their debut appearance for the Black Stars should they be considered for the game on Tuesday.

Felix Annan will make his second appearance for the Black Stars should he get to keep the post. He made his debut appearance in post when the Black Stars played against Asante Kotoko in a friendly game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Another debutant Joseph Aidoo who also get to play for the Black Stars in this game.

The Black Stars defeated Kenya by a lone goal on Saturday in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to top group F in the qualifiers.