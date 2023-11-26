Asante Kotoko's assistant coach credits Prosper Narteh Ogum for comeback victory against Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, attributes their recent success in the Ghana Premier League to the influence of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who, despite being absent due to coaching commitments, provided a crucial halftime pep talk.

Ocloo commends Ogum for his guidance and expresses gratitude for the opportunity.

“It was a difficult goal to take, but I told my players to get going, and they did that to ensure we win," he said after the match.

"I dedicate this win to our boss, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, he’s been a marvellous boss so far. I thank him for this opportunity and will thank him also for the pep talk during recess.

"It has been a wonderful pep talk because it really inspired the players."

The Porcupine Warriors came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Legon Cities, with goals from an own goal by Mohammed Suleman, Stephen Mukwala, and Isaac Oppong.

Midfielder Nasiru Moro gave Cities the lead in the first half after a scoring a stunning free-kick in Saturday's game.

The win at the Sogakope Park propels the Porcupine Warriors to the 8th position on the league table with 16 points after 12 matches.