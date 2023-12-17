Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey Tops Ghana's AFCON squad selection debate, according to data analyst

Three home-based players have been the talking points as Ghana coach Chris Hughton prepares to name his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in neighbouring Cote d'Ivoire.

In the debate over AFCON selection between Manaf Umar, Salifu Ibrahim, and Richmond Lamptey, Afro Stat Data analyst Scott Geelan breaks down the distinctive qualities of each player.

Manaf Umar stands out for his significant goal-scoring prowess, making him a notable offensive threat.

Salifu Ibrahim, on the other hand, showcases dominance in the final third, but Glean raises concerns about his effectiveness in other phases, particularly highlighting defensive shortcomings.

Richmond Lamptey emerges as the player with the most substantial all-round contribution, demonstrating versatility by playing different roles and proving valuable in multiple phases and game states.Considering the needs of the Black Stars, Glean expresses a preference for Lamptey.

He deems Manaf's skill set as the least valuable, especially in the context of the coaching staff not actively seeking goals from midfield. Glean suggests that players like Michael Baidoo may be better suited for such a role.

While acknowledging Salifu Ibrahim's eye-catching dominance in the final third, Glean expresses reservations about his utility in various game situations, citing potential defensive limitations.

Ultimately, Glean leans towards Lamptey as his preferred choice for the AFCON squad.

He values Lamptey's versatility and well-rounded contribution, seeing him as a player who excels in multiple facets of his position at the domestic level.

Although Glean stops short of outright endorsement, he argues that, among the three players, Lamptey is likely the most versatile in central areas and could be a valuable addition to the AFCON squad.