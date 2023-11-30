Asantehene inspires Medeama and Dreams FC players, envisions them as future Black Stars

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has emphasised to players of Medeama SC and Dreams FC that they represent the future of Ghana's sports.

In a joint meeting with the players on November 29, 2023, he conveyed that they are potential future players for the senior national team, the Black Stars, expected to achieve remarkable feats and reach unprecedented heights that the country fervently desires.

"You are future Black Stars players," Otumfuo Osei Tutu II declared, urging the players to approach their profession with dedicated effort and zeal. He encouraged them to navigate their chosen path with passion, securing a brighter future for both themselves and the nation.

Highlighting the importance of effort and hard work, he expressed confidence that, with dedication, they could carve out a niche for themselves, akin to many international players.

The Asantehene made these remarks on Wednesday during a visit from a joint delegation comprising players, management, and technical teams of champions Medeama SC and Dreams FC at the Manhyia Palace.

The Medeama delegation included Joseph Tetteh Jutah, the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Administrator, Nana Yaw Amankwa, the Assistant Coach, and Nana Effah Asare, a Communication member. On the Dreams FC side, the delegation comprised the President of the Club, Mohammed Jiji Alifoe, and Head Coach Abdul Karim Zito.

The delegation, led by Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council (ExCo) member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), officially informed Otumfuo about their CAF interclub group games scheduled for the weekend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Both clubs were at the Palace to seek blessings ahead of their continental assignments this weekend. Medeama are set to face FC Belouizdad on Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while Dreams will go head-to-head with Rivers United on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at the same venue.