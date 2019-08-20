Ashantigold coach Ricardo Da Rocha delighted by level of improvement in his team ahead of Akonagui second leg clash

Ashantigold coach Ricardo Da Rocha has expressed satisfaction in the level of "improvement" in his team ahead of the second leg game against Akonangui FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Miners have been involved in intensive training and played a friendly against Desire Academy over the weekend. A game they won 2-0, courtesy goals from Shafiu Mumuni and Benjamin Eshun.

Following an impressive display by the "Aboakese" lads in the friendly win, Da Rocha explains he is satisfied with the performance of the team and they remain focused for Saturday's clash.

"I've seen an improvement in my team after today's game. We're more focused on the game against Akonangui. All we want is a win for our supporters and Ghanaians," he said after the game.

Ashantigold drew 1-1 with the Equatoguinean side in the first leg in Ebibeyin a fortnight ago.

A win or a goalless draw with see the former Ghana Premier League Champions progress to the next stage.