Ashantigold midfielder James Akaminko issues come-and-get-me plea to Kotoko

Ashantigold midfielder James Akaminko has put Asante Kotoko on Red alert after revealing he will 'grab the opportunity' to join the Ghanaian giants.

The former Medeama midfielder has been linked with a move to Porcupine Warriors after an improved form.

Akaminko, who is the junior brother of Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko, has been a key cog of the miners since he joined.

He has been identified as one of three players of Ashantigold being courted by Kotoko.

And the former Tema Youth star has revealed he will grab the opportunity to join the Kumasi-based side once his club can reach an agreement.

"If management of AshantiGold agrees to allow me join Kotoko, I will grab the opportunity," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM

"It doesn't lie in my mouth to decide whether to leave or not but won't hesitate to play for Kotoko if given the green light.

"I believe I can contribute my quota for Kotoko to qualify to the next stage in their Africa campaign.

"They have the final say,if the two clubs are able to agree on a deal,i will gladly join Kotoko."

By Patrick Akoto