Ashantigold part ways with forward Saddick Adams

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold have parted ways with former Ghana youth forward Saddick Adams.

The striker, who rejoined his childhood club from Asante Kotoko left the Miners after both parties agreed to mutually go separate ways.

Adams was excluded from the team's CAF Confederation Cup squad rendering him surplus to requirement in coach Ricardo da Rocha's team.

The ex-Berekum Chelsea forward has however been linked with Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa.

Ashantigold will host Akonangui FC in the CAF Confederation Cup second leg in Obuasi on Saturday.

Coach Ricardo da Rocha will reply on strikers Shafiu Mumuni and Brazilian attacker Marco Aurelio Silver Damasceno.