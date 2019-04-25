Ashantigold sign Ivorian defender Ibrahim Kalil Doumbia

Ghanaian giants Ashantigold have signed Ivorian defender Ibrahim Khalil Doumbia on a long term deal.

The defender signed a five year deal with the Miners on Thursday morning.

The deal will see him stay at the club until 2024.

Details of the players contract remains undisclosed but his arrival is seen a boost to the "Aboakese" lads, who are bent on winning the GFA Special competition.

The winners of the 2015 Ghana Premier League have had a good start to the Special Competition as they sit fourth on the table in Group A.