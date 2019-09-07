AshantiGold Thump Tema Youth 4-0 in friendly game

Ashanti Gold SC thrash second-tier Tema Youth FC 4-0 as they continue preparations for their CAF Confederation Cup first round.

With Appiah McCarthy, Yussif Mubarik, Shafiu Mumuni, James Akaminko and Abdul Latif Anabila still with the Black Stars B, coach Ricardo da Rocha made a lot of alterations to the squad that won the BK Edusei Cup against Asante Kotoko SC last week.

Robert Dabuo was given the nod to start in posts, Roland Amouzou, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Benjamin Eshun and youngster Razak Simpson were all handed starting roles.

Brazilian import Marco Aurelio Silva Canario gave the Miners an early lead in the 4th minute.

Amos Kofi Nkrumah put an excellent free-kick beyond the reach of goalkeeper Eric Adjetey to double the lead on the stroke of halftime.

Eshun headed in a cross from Amouzou to extend lead whereas defender Atta Kusi sealed the victory at the Len Clay stadium on Saturday.

The Gold and Black side will host Moroccan side RS Berkane in the first leg of the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup at the same venue next Saturday