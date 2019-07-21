GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 July 2019
AshantiGold to play Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea in CAF Confederation Cup prelims
AshantiGold will face  Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup which starts next month.

The Miners will travel to Equatorial Guinea for the first leg on the weekend of 9-11 August with the return leg scheduled for Obuasi on the weekend of 23-25 August.

Ashgold qualified for the Confederation Cup after clinching the tier II trophy of the Normalisation Committee's special competition.

They will be hoping to reach the group stage which is also referred to as the money zone.

