AshGold CEO Fred Acheampong appointed Assistant General Coordinator for CAF Champions League final first leg in Rabat

Football administrator Frederick Acheampong has been appointed Assistant General Coordinator for the CAF Champions League final first leg in Rabat as Wydad Casablanca host Esperance.

The AshantiGold Chief Executive will assist General Coordinator Gerson Sena De Melo from Cape Verde.

The two will help in organizing the match on behalf of CAF by deciding on so many things like: time for team coaches leave the hotel to arrive at the stadium to give enough time for the players to warm up, how the security will be positioned and control the different access zones and if there is a medical emergency, what should the ambulance’s route be.

Acheampong, a former journalist, has garnered massive experience in the field since he was enrolled last year (in May).

He has helped organize several CAF inter-clubs competitions like TP Mazembe vrs Ismaily, Gor Mahia vrs RS Berkane (Confederation CUp quarter final final), Enyimba vrs Raja Casablanca (Confederation Cup semi final) just to mention a few.

The match will be played at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay-Abdellah with Gehad Gerisha as the centre referee.

His assistants will be Waleed Ahmed Ali from Sudan and Adelhak Etchiali from Algeria.