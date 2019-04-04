 ‘Assist king’ Samuel Owusu on the double as Čukarički lose to Partizan in Serbia top-flight

Ghana and Cukaricki winger , Samuel Owusu continues with his blistering form in the Serbian top flight league as he registered his ninth assist of the season for Cukaricki.

The 23- year old assisted in his team's 3-2 defeat against Partizan on Wednesday night.

His first assist on the night came on the 36th minute as Stojanovic leveled it up for Cukaricki after going down in 33rd minute.

Owusu provided his second assist of the day in the 58th minute as Lukovic increased the tally for Cukaricki.

However Cukaricki were unable to hold onto the lead as Partizan came back strongly with the equalizer as well as the winning goal through Tosic which saw the game end 3-2 in favor of the home side.

Samuel Owusu is having a very good season in Serbia with Cukaricki.

He has made 26 appearances for Cukaricki this season and has scored six goals and registered nine assists.