Assistant Black Stars coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani reveals key Chris Hughton trait

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas Ud Didi Dramani has revealed that Chris Hughton's ability to unite his team has been key to his success as a manager.

Hughton was confirmed Black Stars coach last month and will be unveiled alongside Mas Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng as the new technical team.

The trio worked together at the World Cup in Qatar, with Hughton then the technical advisor to Otto Addo.

“No matter what I talk about his philosophy, it has nothing to do with peoples thought. What I will talk about Chris is that, he is a unifier, brings people together and his openness of other peoples’ view is huge and this alone is of the type of manager he is. He still brings about continuity and advancement of the team,” he said.

The new Black Stars coach has named a 25-man squad ahead of Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Angola next week.

Hughton is expected in Ghana this week before the team starts preparation for the double header.