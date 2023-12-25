Assistant coach David Ocloo content with Kotoko's narrow victory over RTU

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo, has expressed satisfaction with his team's narrow victory against Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League.

The game, which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, saw Kotoko struggle to break down a resilient RTU defence, but they eventually managed to score a late winner through a penalty converted by Steven Dese Mukwala.

Ocloo admitted that his team was not at its best during the game, but he was pleased with the determination and fighting spirit shown by the players.

"I told you RTU will come with tripled effort and that's exactly what they did. You could see the way they dominated us in the first half of the game but thank God we had the needed result," he said in an interview with StarTimes.

Despite the narrow margin of victory, Ocloo believes that the win was a vital one for Kotoko, who are now preparing to face Bofoakwa Tano in their next league game. "We are going back to prepare like we always do and go there and fight and get a good result home," he said.

With this victory, Kotoko have extended their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table, and they will be looking to maintain their momentum when they take on Bofoakwa Tano in their next game.