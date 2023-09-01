Atalanta want to sign Ghanaian defender Isak Kwaku Hien

Italy's Serie A club Atalanta BSC have made a fresh offer for Ghanaian defender Isak Kwaku Hien.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in order to reach an agreement with Verona over the defender's signing, the UEFA Europa League team put forth a price of €12 million plus €3 million in add-ons.

The Ghanaian defender, who was born in Sweden, moved from Djurgarden to Serie A team Hella Verona last summer and made 33 appearances for Verona last season.

The performance of the 24-year-old have triggered the interest of clubs who had aimed to sign him before the end of the current transfer window.

Hellas Verona are apparently seeking around €10–12 million for the defender with Atlanta's initial bid which was believed to be around €8–9 million turned down a couple of months ago.

However, there is a high possibility the new bid would be accepted and a deal agreed before the transfer window shuts.

Isak Kwaku Hien is anticipated to strengthen the backline of Atlanta in the ongoing season as they hope to build on their performances last season for an improved campaign.

They finished fifth last season and booked a place in this season's UEFA Europa League.