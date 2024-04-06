Athletic Bilbao sporting director praises Inaki Williams' contribution to brother's development

Athletic Bilbao Sporting Director, Mikel Gonzalez, has lauded Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams as the epitome of hard work, highlighting his crucial role in the development of his younger brother, Nico Williams.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of Bilbao’s Copa Del Rey final against Real Mallorca on Saturday, April 6, Gonzalez praised Inaki for his dedication and work ethic, describing him as the best example of hard work within the team.

"Inaki is helping Nico a lot in everything. Nico is a very good player but he is very young, and you can imagine a lot of noise around him with clubs, with agents, but Inaki is the best example of hard work," Gonzalez emphasized.

He further expressed that both brothers feel content and fulfilled within the Bilbao setup, emphasising their belief in the club's project, their satisfaction with the team, coach, and overall environment.

Nico and Inaki Williams, born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, have made significant contributions to Bilbao's success in the Copa Del Rey tournament, with their performances pivotal in the team's journey to the final.

While Nico represents Spain internationally, Inaki proudly dons the jersey of Ghana, showcasing their dual heritage on the global stage.