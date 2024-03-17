"Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams misses out on Ghana squad for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies"

Ghana will be without Athletic Bilbao star player Inaki Williams for the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda next week.

The 29-year-old was missing out of the 26 man squad named by Otto Addo for the international friendlies to be played in Morocco.

There were other notable absentees in the call-up, such as Inaki Williams, Richard Ofori, Joseph Paintsil, and Majeed Ashimeru.

Despite these omissions, the squad still boasts a strong lineup, with plenty of talent and experience to draw upon.

Otto Addo named four debutants Frederick Asare, Nathaniel Adjei, Mohammed Diomande and Ibrahim Osman in his squad for the international friendlies.

The Black Stars will be looking to put on a good performance against Nigeria and Uganda as they continue their preparations for future competitions.

The game against Otto Addo will be his first game in charge of the Black Stars in his second stint on March 22.