Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone claims Partey is under-appreciated

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Thomas Partey is not getting the credit he deserves following his scintillating display against Lokomotiv Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Partey produced another outstanding performance in the Rojiblancos’ s 2-0 victory against Lokomotiv Moscow, and Diego Simeone only had words of praise for his player.

The Argentine claimed that the Ghanaian midfielder doesn't receive much praise in Spain because he wasn't signed from a big team and is a product from Atleti's academy.

"I could say so many things [about Thomas], but with some of them I have to shut up," Simeone said.

"I'm very happy with Thomas.

"If he had come from an English or German team, he would be [lauded] but he's from the academy and he's just Thomas.

"He has been working for many years, non-stop."