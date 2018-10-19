Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone names Thomas Partey in squad to face Villareal amid transfer reports

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has included Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey to his 18 man squad to face Villareal in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday amid transfer reports.

The Ghana international is being monitored by several English Premier League clubs with Arsenal the front runners for the midfielder's signature.

Partey has struggled to break into the starting team of Atlético Madrid this season and there are reports Diego Simeone is in search of another midfielder which could mean the Ghanaian has no place in his team.

The 25 year old played a key role last season as the club went on to win the UEFA Europa League.

The Black Stars midfielder has played seven games in the La Liga this season, six of them from the bench and has an assist and a goal to his name.

BELOW IS THE TEAM TO FACE VILLAREAL