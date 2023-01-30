Attacker Bernard Mensah on target for Redditch United in England

English attacker of Ghanaian descent Bernard Mensah was on target as Redditch defeated local rivals Bromsgrove Sporting 2-0.

In front of 1,106 spectators at the Trico Stadium, goals from Lewis Hudson and Mensah in either half secured the home side's victory in the England amateur.

Redditch took the lead against the run of play on 44 minutes when Hudson lashed the ball into the top right corner from the edge of the penalty area after he was slipped in by Mensah.

Redditch had a chance to double their lead in first-half injury time only for Mensah to head wide in an offside position from Max Sheaf’s free-kick.

The Rouslers looked to respond in the second half when Kartell Dawkins’ header was cleared off the line by Harvey Gregson.

However, the Reds doubled their lead on 55 minutes when Mensah turned home Sheaf’s low ball in from the left at the near post.

See highlights of the game below