Attram De Visser Academy leave for Saudi Arabia ahead of MAHD Football International Cup

Attram de Visser Soccer Academy flew out of the country last night to take part in a youth tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The tourney dubbed MAHD Football International cup-2009 is being hosted in Jedah by the MAHD Sports group.

The duration of the tourney is just a week, from the 12th of January to 19th of January 2024.

The whole tournament consist of two groups of four teams at the initial stages and the teams involved are :

PSV Eindoven of Holland, Juventus of Italy, FC Twente also from Holland, SK Slavia Praha of czeck Republic, Royal Antwerp of Belgium Kashiwa Reysol of Japan MAHD Sports Academy of Saudi Arabia.

Attram de Visser is in Group B along side Juventus, SK Slavia Praha and Royal Antwerp.

Each team will play three matches at the group stage and then depending on a team's performance /position on the league log after the group stage, it would compete with the team in same position in the other group. That is, should Attram de Visser emerge winners of Group B, it would compete in the final game with the winner of Group A to determine the first and second position teams of the entire tournament.

Attram de Visser Soccer Academy is being represented in the tourney by18 players (all between the ages 14 and 16yrs) and a technical team of four members, Platini inclusive.

Before the team flew out, Godwin Attram had this to say :

'I am taking advantage of the break in the Division One League, to expose my next generation of players to the outside world, especially to the clubs that we would be engaging, during the period of this tournament. It is my hope that apart from giving them this high profile exposure, it would also motivate them and give them the confidence needed to propel them onto the next level, as far as their career as footballers are concerned'. Below please find a picture of the group which embarked on the trip last night and the tournament's schedule.

We can only wish them well and hope that they would use this opportunity to lift high the flag of the Ghanaian Football Industry.