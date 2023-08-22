Augustine Okrah considered for return to Bechem United

Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah has returned to Ghana and is currently engaging in training sessions with Bechem United, sparking speculation about a potential reunion with his former club.

Okrah's recent departure from Tanzanian club Simba SC, where he had signed a two-year deal, has left him without a club and open to new opportunities.

Okrah's presence at Bechem United's training grounds has captured the attention of football enthusiasts and raised questions about his potential return to the club where he initially made a name for himself.

His remarkable performance during the 2021/22 season played a pivotal role in Bechem United's journey to the FA Cup final, a campaign that garnered widespread attention.

Following his standout performances in Ghana, Okrah's abilities attracted a flurry of offers from various clubs, both locally and internationally.

Among these offers, he opted to join Simba SC, aiming to take his career to new heights. However, his overseas venture did not unfold as anticipated, leading to his eventual departure from the Tanzanian club.

Back on home soil, Okrah's decision to train with Bechem United suggests his willingness to explore potential opportunities within the Ghanaian football landscape. The club, having witnessed his impressive form during training, have reportedly expressed interest in re-signing the versatile forward.