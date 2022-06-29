Austrian club Rapid Wien show interest in Ghanaian attacker Aaron Opoku

Austrian club Rapid Wien have shown a strong interest in signing attacker Aaron Opoku from Hamburger SV this transfer window.

The German-born Ghanaian spent last season on loan in Germany's third division. Opoku impressed across the board at VfL Osnabrück and was one of the most visible players with 18 goal contributions (15 assists, three goals).

Rapid Vienna have now made an approach for the 23-year-old, Ghanasoccernet understands.

The transfer talks with HSV have already begun. Rapid are not the only club interested in the former German junior international. Fortuna Düsseldorf and Eintracht Braunschweig have also expressed an interest.

The transfer fee for Opoku, who has a contract in Hamburg until 2024, has not yet been determined.

Opoku, who was born in Hamburg, went through all of HSV's youth teams but was never able to establish himself among the first team.

The 1.85-meter-tall offensive man only played one game for the HSV professionals.

Instead, the winger was loaned out several times, scoring for Hansa Rostock, Jahn Regensburg, and, most recently, VfL Osnabrück.

Despite his strong performance last season, HSV does not appear to believe in the youngster's abilities.