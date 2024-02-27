Avram Grant visits Zambia's Copper Queens ahead of Black Queens clash

Former Ghana coach, Avram Grant, visited the Copper Queens of Zambia ahead of the Olympic Games qualifier against the Black Queens.

Grant currently works as head coach of the male national team of Zambia and will be backing the Copper Queens to seal one of the qualification places for Paris 2024.

Ahead of Wednesday's game, the Israeli trainer met coach Bruce Mwape to offer advise him some advise before the match in Ndola.

Racheal Kundananji's goal in Accra gave Zambia a first leg advantage and could qualify for the Olympic Games with a draw at home.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens are expected to go in all guns blazing as they search for their first appearance at the multi-sport event.

The Black Queens left for Ndola on Saturday and have been preparing for the game throughout the week, with Swiss trainer, Nora Hauptle eyeing a major upset in Zambia.